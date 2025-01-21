Trump signs executive orders on first day of second term, advancing key policy changes

(MENAFN) On Monday, President Donald took initial steps to implement his ambitious agenda with a series of executive orders aimed at starting his promised transformation of the government.



On the first day of his second term, Trump signed several actions during his first post-inauguration rally, including decisions to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, freeze federal hiring, and require workers to return to their offices.



Later in the Oval Office, Trump signed additional actions, granting pardons to individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, delaying the TikTok ban, and pushing for changes in the U.S. immigration system.



“With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense,” Trump stated during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as the nation's 47th president. He further proclaimed, “The Golden Age of America begins right now.”





