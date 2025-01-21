Trump signs executive orders on first day of second term, advancing key policy changes
Date
1/21/2025 2:39:32 AM
(MENAFN) On Monday, President Donald trump took initial steps to implement his ambitious agenda with a series of executive orders aimed at starting his promised transformation of the federal government.
On the first day of his second term, Trump signed several actions during his first post-inauguration rally, including decisions to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, freeze federal hiring, and require government workers to return to their offices.
Later in the Oval Office, Trump signed additional actions, granting pardons to individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, delaying the TikTok ban, and pushing for changes in the U.S. immigration system.
“With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense,” Trump stated during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as the nation's 47th president. He further proclaimed, “The Golden Age of America begins right now.”
MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109111361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.