Security Tightened In Kashmir For R-Day Celebrations

The main Republic Day function will take place in Jammu which will be presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, with Chief Omar Abdullah as the chief guest.

“The security preparations for January 26 are in full swing. Multi-tier security arrangements will be in place so that the people will enjoy the function and parade,” the IGP said.

In the Kashmir valley, the main event is scheduled at Bakshi Stadium here where deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the function.

