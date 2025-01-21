Security Tightened In Kashmir For R-Day Celebrations
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Multi-tier security arrangements would be put in place for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi said here on Tuesday.
The main Republic Day function will take place in Jammu which will be presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as the chief guest.
“The security preparations for January 26 are in full swing. Multi-tier security arrangements will be in place so that the people will enjoy the function and parade,” the IGP said.
In the Kashmir valley, the main event is scheduled at Bakshi Stadium here where deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the function.
