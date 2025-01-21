EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF LAPITA WITH FESTIVITIES, UNIQUE FLAVOURS AND FAMILY FUN

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Experience the ultimate getaway at Lapita, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, Autograph Collection , where every moment is designed to enchant and excite! Lapita's Magical Escape offers a blend of vibrant celebrations, mouth-watering cuisine, and thrilling adventures, perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. With exciting events running until the end of the year, Lapita promises memorable experiences for all visitors.

Lapita invites you to experience Lapita's magical escape, where Polynesian charm meets comfort and fun. Taking place throughout the year, guests can enjoy a range of exclusive offerings. Room stays include a delicious breakfast at Kalea, a candy bar setup, Polynesian cultural activities for kids, Q fast access to MOTIONGATETM Dubai , and late checkout. Villas elevate the experience with a delightful floating breakfast by the pool, complimentary bubbles and a mini bar setup, private butler service, private sessions with a chef to craft bespoke dishes, omakase dinners, and sushi classes for kids at HIKINA. Room rates start at AED 1115++ per night, suites from AED 2055++ per night, and villas from AED 7555++ per night.

The excitement continues with Dubai's only hotel festival, where every weekend from October to April bursts with unique celebrations! Whether you're indulging in an extravagant 5-Star Weekender, competing in the thrilling Lapita Games, or celebrating the joyous spirit of Eid Al Fitr, our Lu'WoW Weekenders are packed with surprises to turn family getaways into cherished memories. Each weekend unveils a new theme, ensuring there's always a fresh reason to celebrate and create lasting memories.

To kick off the new year with the first Lu'Wow Weekender of 2025, the 5-Star Lu'Wow Weekender takes place from 24th to 26th January 2025. This exclusive Polynesian-themed weekend promises a fun-filled and thrilling experience for the whole family. With packages starting from AED 1,115++ per night, attendees will enjoy a blend of relaxation, excitement, and adventure. The weekend includes access to Dubai ParksTM and Resorts , offering free entry to the theme parks, ensuring endless fun and excitement.

Culinary delights await with a lavish 5-star brunch on Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM at Kalea restaurant. With packages priced at AED 299 per person for soft beverages and AED 399 per person for house beverages, guests can savour a rich spread. For those looking to upgrade, a supplement of AED 100 per adult is available to enhance the brunch experience with house beverages. The weekend itinerary also features unique activities such as a Hydroponic Farm session called“Little Eco Growers,” where children can learn about sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Wellness and entertainment take center stage throughout the weekend offering guests a perfect balance of relaxation and activity. Start off with morning yoga sessions and kids' mini-Olympics are planned to keep both adults and children engaged and active. The fun continues with a Champagne Jazz Night on the 25th of January at Ari Pool & Bar, where guests can sip, savor, and swing to live jazz music. The event begins at 7 PM, with packages available at AED 350 per person, including bites and bubbles.

Additional highlights of the weekend include a delightful breakfast experience at Kalea, exciting activities for kids at Kalea Garden, and a quiz night to challenge and entertain. This meticulously curated weekend ensures that every moment is filled with joy, relaxation, and unforgettable memories, making it the perfect getaway to start the year.

Savour the modern flavours of Asia at HIKINA, where the essence of the east meets innovative presentation. Drawing inspiration from the Polynesian word for 'east' or 'rising', HIKINA offers a dynamic array of dishes that celebrate the diverse culinary traditions of Asia with a contemporary twist. From bold Maki Rolls to tantalising Matcha Tiramisu, each dish is crafted with the freshest ingredients and artistic flair, making every meal an Instagram-worthy delight. Don't miss the Mystery Scoop, a surprise dessert that promises to excite and delight adventurous palates.

Guests can relax by Ari poolside, enjoying tropical flavours that transport them to paradise. Engage in a unique bracelet-making workshop inspired by Polynesian traditions and witness the captivating Ahi Ahi Sunset Ceremony. The day concludes with a vibrant live dance performance that encapsulates the joyous spirit of the islands, ensuring every moment at Lapita is magical.

Turn your stay into an adventure-packed escape by booking directly with Lapita. A two-night stay grants access to two incredible parks, while three nights offer free access to three parks at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts , including RIVERLANDTM Dubai, Real Madrid World, MOTIONGATETM Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai , and Neon Galaxy . Guests can experience the thrill of Hollywood-inspired rides, unleash their creativity with LEGO magic, and more.

The Kids Club at Lapita is a hub of imagination and creativity, adding an extra layer of excitement. Children can paint their faces with vibrant Polynesian designs, participate in engaging group games, and enjoy activities that foster new friendships, ensuring a fun-filled experience for the little ones.