Value of Iran’s non-oil exports to India reaches USD1.4B in 9 months

(MENAFN) Iran's exports of non-oil commodities to India reached USD1.4 billion during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–December 21, 2024), according to Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). India ranked as Iran's seventh-largest export destination in this period.



In addition, India also played a significant role in Iran's imports, exporting goods valued at USD1.1 billion to the country, making it Iran’s fifth-largest source of imports in the same period. This shows a strong bilateral trade relationship between the two nations, with a growing exchange of goods.



For the previous Iranian calendar year (ending on March 19, 2024), Iran exported USD2.217 billion worth of goods to India, according to an official from the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO). This figure represents a modest 2 percent increase from the USD2.175 billion reported the previous year, indicating consistent growth in trade between the two countries.



Hadi Talebian Moghaddam, the director of TPO's Indian Subcontinent Affairs Department, highlighted that the trade balance between Iran and India shifted positively last year, with Iran's imports from India totaling USD1.916 billion. This positive trend underscores the growing economic ties between the two nations.

