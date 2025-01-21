Indian Shares Succumb To Uncertainty Over Trump's Tariff Plans

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India's benchmark indexes traded lower on Tuesday as caution prevailed after U.S. President Donald trump announced plans for trade tariffs on neighbouring countries within hours of taking office.
The Nifty 50 had fallen by 0.66% to 23,192.9 points as of 10:54 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.85% to 76,415.35. The benchmarks opened higher before reversing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged losses. Even the more domestically-focussed smallcaps and midcaps fell about 1.7% each.
ADVERTISEMENT
Investors around the world took stock of U.S. President Donald Trump, who soon after assuming office on Monday, said his administration was mulling imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada as soon as Feb. 1.
Market sentiment“remains fragile” on Trump's policy announcements, said Satish Chandra Aluri, an analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.
Read Also
Usha Vance Trends; Here Is Why Trump Praised The Indian-American Second Lady
'Ripped Us Off': Trump Signs Order to Withdraw from WHO
Trump's tariff decisions remain a wildcard for Indian markets, said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, adding that uncertainty over his tariff plans for India has led to caution among investors.
The U.S. policy framework under Trump could impact the strength of the dollar and Treasury yields, as well as raise inflation, which could mean fewer interest rate cuts.
That, consequently, could draw foreign flows away from emerging markets such as India. Indeed, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have sold Indian stocks and bonds worth about $6.7 billion so far in January.
Among sectors, financials lost 1%, dragging the markets lower. They had gained 1.4% in the previous session.
Among individual stocks, online food delivery platform Zomato lost 11%, extending its drop from the previous session, after posting a slump in its December-quarter profit.
Sunteck Realty climbed 5.4% after swinging to a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss.
Pharmaceutical company Venus Remedies rose 5% after renewing its European good manufacturing practices certification. ($1 = 86.4110 Indian rupees)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21012025000215011059ID1109111977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.