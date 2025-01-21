ED Attaches Two Hotels In J & K's Patnitop

The agency said in a statement on Tuesday that the two facilities - Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid - were built“beyond” the area permitted by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

A provisional order was issued by the ED to attach the hotels under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The two immovable properties are valued at Rs 14.93 crore.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that was filed against various owners and directors of hotels, guest houses, resorts, cottages and residences in Patnitop area apart from PDA officials.

It was alleged in the CBI complaint that these hotels“indulged in” commercial use of residential buildings, made excess construction beyond approved limits and operated their businesses in prohibited areas (dense forests, agricultural areas, residential areas, etc.) and these alleged lapses were“overlooked” by PDA officials.

“Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid were built beyond the area permitted by the PDA,” the agency said.

“Both had undertaken illegal construction beyond approved limits and acquired illegally encroached land while generating revenue from utilising the same,” the ED said.

