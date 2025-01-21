ED Attaches Two Hotels In J & K's Patnitop
Date
1/21/2025 5:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Enforcement Directorate has attached two hotels, valued at about Rs 15 crore, in the tourist town of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a money laundering investigation.
The federal agency said in a statement on Tuesday that the two facilities - Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid - were built“beyond” the area permitted by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).
ADVERTISEMENT
A provisional order was issued by the ED to attach the hotels under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
ADVERTISEMENT
The two immovable properties are valued at Rs 14.93 crore.
The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that was filed against various owners and directors of hotels, guest houses, resorts, cottages and residences in Patnitop area apart from PDA officials.
Read Also
ED Srinagar Attaches Properties Worth 5.91 Crore In Delhi, Jammu And Haryana
Rs 7 Cr Money-Laundering Case: ED Chargesheets 6
It was alleged in the CBI complaint that these hotels“indulged in” commercial use of residential buildings, made excess construction beyond approved limits and operated their businesses in prohibited areas (dense forests, agricultural areas, residential areas, etc.) and these alleged lapses were“overlooked” by PDA officials.
“Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid were built beyond the area permitted by the PDA,” the agency said.
“Both had undertaken illegal construction beyond approved limits and acquired illegally encroached land while generating revenue from utilising the same,” the ED said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21012025000215011059ID1109111972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.