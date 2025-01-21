No Terror Angle, Man Killed By Rival Gang: Police On Jammu Incident
Date
1/21/2025 5:04:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Police on Monday ruled out any terror angle after a man was shot dead in the Jewal Chowk area of Jammu and that the incident was the result of gang rivalry.
Additional director general of Police (ADGP), Jammu Anand Jain told reporters that the incident was due gang rivalry, reported news agency KNO.
He said Gataru gang of Vijaypur attacked the member of its rival group and there was no terrorist angle in the incident.
A man, identified as Sumit Jandial (37) of Vijaypur, Samba, was shot dead by some unknown persons in the Jewal Chowk area. Police have launched a massive search to nab the attackers.
