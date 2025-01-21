No Terror Angle, Man Killed By Rival Gang: Police On Jammu Incident

Additional director general of Police (ADGP), Jammu Anand Jain told reporters that the incident was due gang rivalry, reported news agency KNO.

He said Gataru gang of Vijaypur attacked the member of its rival group and there was no angle in the incident.

A man, identified as Sumit Jandial (37) of Vijaypur, Samba, was shot dead by some unknown persons in the Jewal Chowk area. Police have launched a massive search to nab the attackers.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now