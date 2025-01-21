Cloudbet Partners With Karate Combat As Official Online Casino And Sportsbook

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Willemstad, Curaçao, January 21st, 2025, Chainwire

Cloudbet , a leader in sports betting and casino games, has announced an exclusive global partnership with Karate Combat, naming Cloudbet the “Official Casino and Sportsbook.” This collaboration will see Cloudbet integrate its betting platform into Karate Combat's digital ecosystem for all 2025 events, starting with the Lightweight World Championship bout between current Champion, Shahzaib Rind and former Champion Edgars Skrivers on January 24th at KC52, live from Miami. All Karate Combat events will be live-streamed free for users on .

Working together, Karate Combat and Cloudbet will integrate odds and bets into the full digital ecosystem of the sport, from live programming to bespoke betting content. Fans will have access to a wide range of cryptocurrencies for betting, with Cloudbet supporting over 40 different digital assets on its platform, including USDC, BTC, BNB – and HBAR on the Hedera network, where Karate Combat's own $KARATE token is built.

Empowering Fans with Crypto-Integrated Betting

The price of the deal was not disclosed but, according to Karate Combat's Chief Commercial Officer, Pete Vesey, the collaboration will feature premium visibility for Cloudbet at Karate Combat events, with logo placements on the iconic Pit Wall, live betting odds integrated into broadcasts, branded fighter standings, and exclusive pre-show analysis. Cloudbet VIPs attending events will get access to exclusive, branded seating and hospitality, along with ongoing, bespoke promotions powered by $KARATE tokens. Bettors will also be able to watch the fights live alongside the odds on Cloudbet.

The Future of Combat Sports with Crypto

With an expanding global fanbase, Karate Combat has tied combat sports to crypto. Coming soon, Cloudbet will be launching the integration of the $KARATE token betting and real-time odds which will set a new standard for fan engagement, solidifying both brands as leaders in the intersection of sports, technology, and crypto.

Cloudbet's partnership lends additional support to Karate Combat's mission to become“Web3's first sport,” blending the power of cryptocurrency with the intense action of combat sports to create an engaging, cutting-edge experience for fans around the world.

For more information, users can visit About Karate Combat Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league. Karate Combat live events blend the excitement of full-contact bouts with immersive CGI environments powered by the Unreal Engine.

Also known as“Crypto's First Sports League”, the $KARATE token is the official digital currency in the Karate Combat universe and it gives fans the power to vote on upcoming fights, take part in prize pools, and join exclusive events all via Karate Combat's Mobile and Web App.

The league roster is composed of the best strikers in the world across all disciplines, Karate, MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Boxing, and many others. Professional fighters and Olympic Medalists from around the world are just some of the multi-discipline athletes invited to compete in pursuit of the Karate Combat Championship belt.

The league is broadcast to over 120 countries worldwide and concurrently streamed without a paywall on YouTube, and other major streaming services.

Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and is a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a trust established in the British Virgin Islands.

Users can tune into on Friday, January 24th to watch KC52 live from Miami, FL.

About Cloudbet

Founded in 2013, Cloudbet is the world's longest-running crypto casino and sportsbook. Over the past decade, players worldwide have placed millions of bets using over 40 different cryptocurrencies. In 2024, Cloudbet aims to introduce the most generous welcome offer and loyalty program online, featuring stacked rewards and guaranteed daily cash drops for frequent bettors.

With a wide selection of slots, live casino games, and sports markets-ranging from esports to Premier League and NFL player props-Cloudbet is the leader in secure crypto betting.

Users can visit @cloudbetofficial ); Twitter/X (@Cloudbet ).

