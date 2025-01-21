JPMC Subsidiary Signs Key Supply Agreement With Industrial Chamber

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 20 (Petra) -- The Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company (IJC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordan Chamber of Saturday to regulate phosphoric acid to domestic specialized fertilizer manufacturers.The agreement, signed by JPMC Board Chairman Mohammad Al-Thneibat and Jordan and Amman Chamber of Industry Chairman Fathi Al-Jaghbir, establishes a pricing framework for phosphoric acid produced by IJC for local specialized compound fertilizer production."This agreement exemplifies true partnership between national institutions and will significantly impact the kingdom's industrial sector," Al-Thneibat said during the signing ceremony, attended by JPMC CEO Abdul Wahab Al-Rawad and Amman Chamber of Industry Director Nael Al-Husami.Al-Thneibat emphasized JPMC's focus on downstream industries, noting the company's plans to diversify products and reduce production costs to maximize phosphate's added value to the national economy. He highlighted JPMC's recent achievements in production, sales, and strategic partnerships.Under the agreement, the Chamber will compile a quarterly list of qualified local fertilizer manufacturers seeking phosphoric acid supply. The Chamber will also coordinate origin certificate issuance across governorates, with IJC maintaining exclusive approval rights for acid sales under this arrangement.IJC will set quarterly pricing based on global market rates and agreed formulas while committing to supply concentrated acid meeting export specifications to local fertilizer plants."This agreement ensures raw material supply to Jordanian factories and strengthens the local chemical industry's competitiveness through access to domestic inputs," Al-Jaghbir said, praising JPMC's role in supporting GDP growth and economic modernization goals.