ISIPO head calls for shift from government-managed industrial parks

(MENAFN) Reza Ansari, the head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), has called for a shift from government-managed industrial parks to non-governmental ones, citing their greater efficiency. Currently, over 90 percent of industrial parks in Iran are under government control.



During the 12th council meeting of chamber heads from across the country, Ansari emphasized the importance of enabling the private sector to play a more active role in managing these parks, as reported by IRIB.



Ansari suggested that ISIPO's main focus should be on issuing permits and facilitating the private sector's involvement in industrial park management, despite the resistance that privatization faces in the sector. He pointed out that while there are 870 active government-managed industrial parks, only more than 70 non-governmental parks exist, with 30 of these managed by service companies.



The infrastructure investment in these parks has reached 4.80 quadrillion rials (about USD9.6 billion), but an additional 340 trillion rials (around USD680 million) is needed to address outdated infrastructure, a problem that must be resolved through the national budget.



He called on the Iran Chamber of Commerce to take up issues related to industrial parks and to encourage its members to support their development. Ansari also underscored the necessity for businesses to prioritize integrating into the global value chain by acquiring and using advanced technology to stay competitive in international markets.



Furthermore, he advocated for the creation of cross-sectoral institutions aimed at supporting small and emerging industries, particularly in directing financial resources to these sectors.

