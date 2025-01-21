Man Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was shot dead by some unknown persons in the Jewal Chowk area of Jammu on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
An official said the man, travelling in an SUV, was attacked by unidentified persons, who were already present in the Jewal Chowk, reported news agency KNO.
He said that four bullets were fired at him and he sustained grievous injuries.“The injured was rushed to government medical college Jammu where he was declared dead on arrival, while unknown assailants have managed to flee from the spot.”
The Police have arrived at the scene and a massive search operation has been launched to nab attackers.
