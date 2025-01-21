Migrant shelters in Tijuana brace for potential surge as trump's mass deportation plan looms

(MENAFN) Migrant shelters in Tijuana, located just across the border from San Diego, California, are preparing for a possible surge in migrant arrivals if U.S. President Donald moves forward with his mass deportation plan.



According to local authorities, over 30 shelters operate in the Mexican border city, which is situated in the northwestern state of Baja California. Humanitarian workers interviewed by CNN highlighted issues such as a lack of space, limited resources, and overall uncertainty as major challenges facing the shelters.



C Jamie Marín, the director of the Jardin de las Mariposas shelter, expressed concerns that Trump’s potential mass deportations could lead to a humanitarian crisis involving services for both migrants heading to the U.S. and those who have already been deported. "There is collective nervousness… about the decisions made by President Trump’s administration," Marín said.



Pat Murphy, who manages the Casa del Migrante shelter, told CNN last week, before Trump’s inauguration, that the biggest challenge for shelters is the uncertainty of the situation. "I am mentally preparing myself," he said.



