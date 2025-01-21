From Now On, All Shopping Centres Akropolis Managed By Akropolis Group In Lithuania And Latvia Have BREEAM Very Good Certificates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shopping and entertainment centres Akropolis in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Šiauliai in Lithuania, managed by Akropolis Group, have been assessed according to the international BREEAM In-Use building sustainability standard, rceiving“Very Good” level certificates.

Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group, points out that certification of the shopping, entertainment and business centres controlled by the company is one of the strategic goals of the company.

“Certification of shopping centres is a part of the ESG program of Akropolis Group, which focuses on environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance. We are pleased that the solutions we implement and use in our shopping and entertainment centres, which are both entertainment-friendly and cater to our visitors and employees, are appreciated by international, globally recognised sustainability experts as well,” says D. Mertinas.

The certificate BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) from BRE Global confirms that a particular building meets high sustainability requirements of the standards defined by this organisation.

The“Good” assessment that Vilnius and Klaipėda Akropolis, also the Vilnius Akropolis Business Centre had previously, has been upgraded to“Very Good”, meanwhile Šiauliai Akropolis has maintained the“Very Good” assessment granted earlier.

Akropole Alfa, the shopping and entertainment centre operating in Riga, enjoys the same“Very Good” assessment in the BREEAM In-Use category. Akropole Riga, another shopping and entertainment centre based in the capital city of Latvia, also holds“Very Good” certificate, however, in a different category – New Construction.

“We had a target for all the shopping centres we control to obtain the“Very Good” assessment according to BREEAM standard by 2026. We are, therefore, greatly delighted to have achieved this goal a year before the target date. The process of certification according to the latest requirements has not only enabled us to verify the sustainability of the buildings we manage but also has helped us to make sure that we are on the right track to provide the best possible conditions and experience in all our centres both for the people who work here and for visitors. In recent years, we have focused on the visitor convenience: we have installed free drinking water stations, renovated childcare rooms and sanitary facilities for people with disabilities,” says D. Mertinas.

When granting BREEAM certification, the building sustainability is assessed in the following areas: inside environment (health and wellbeing), energy consumption for heating and cooling and water consumption, transport solutions, materials used, waste management, ecology and pollution.

Akropolis aims to contribute to sustainability and environmental protection by implementing a variety of effective solutions. Using water-saving devices, lighting systems and a regularly upgraded building management system helps to manage resources responsibly and reduce costs.

Drinking water stations in the shopping centres help to reduce the use of disposable plastic, and specially adapted spaces for people with disabilities and families with children ensure a comfortable visit. Rest areas created for employees add to the improvement of the working environment.

Active waste sorting and recycling, combined with a thorough flood risk assessment and technical assessment, help protect the environment and ensure the durability of the building, thus reducing repair costs. These actions reflect the aim of Akropolis to act responsibly and sustainably.

The audit of the shopping centres to obtain BREEAM certificates was performed by the building sustainability certification and consulting company Vesta Consulting.









