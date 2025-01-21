Menacom Jordan Reigns at the Annual Pikasso d’Or 2025 with Two Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – January 20, 2025): Menacom Jordan, the leading group for comprehensive marketing and brand communications across Jordan, the Middle East, and North Africa, has garnered major awards at the 20th annual Pikasso d'Or Awards, taking home the awards in two—one gold and one silver—out of ten categories.

The group claimed the Pikasso Gold in the Digital category with its groundbreaking campaign for Bank of Jordan’s savings account. The creative campaign plays with the concept of “All Eyes on You.” Behind this award-winning endeavor was VMLY&R Amman, a leader in creative advertising and branding in Jordan. Additionally, Menacom Jordan claimed the Pikasso Silver in the Malls category with The Abdali, whose inventive smartphone application activation depicted the concept of bringing The Boulevard ever closer to people. This campaign was helmed by Wunderman Amman, the largest communications and digital technology company in Jordan.

These accolades underscore the continuous and remarkable evolution of Menacom Jordan’s creative excellence. VMLY&R Amman’s gold award exemplifies the group’s ability to blend cutting-edge research, creativity, and digital marketing powered by artificial intelligence and profound insights. This synergy ensures the creation of compelling marketing campaigns that resonate with target audiences, particularly youth, through interactive content and finely tuned messages across multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, Wunderman Amman, with its silver award, continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in the development and execution of high-impact marketing campaigns. Its success is a testament to the company’s mastery of integrated digital communication platforms, leveraging its deep expertise in communications, digital technologies, and forward-thinking creative strategies.

These prestigious recognitions further reinforces Menacom Jordan’s positioning as a pioneer in the region, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative marketing solutions. With an ambitious vision, the group remains a trusted strategic partner for clients, helping them market their services and products in ways that deliver sustainable, long-term impact on their businesses. The group’s efforts also contribute significantly to the elevation of Jordan’s standing on the global creative map, where innovation, diversity, and integration continue to drive its work. With nearly three decades at the forefront of the industry, Menacom Jordan remains dedicated to excellence and continuous progress in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.







