Turkey sets its security mechanism meeting with Sweden in Tuesday

(MENAFN) A meeting of the Turkey-Sweden Security Mechanism is set to take place in Ankara on Tuesday, with high-ranking officials from both countries expected to attend, according to sources.



Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, and Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer are all anticipated to participate in the discussions.



The meeting holds significant importance for enhancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of counter-terrorism efforts.



Fidan is expected to press Sweden to take further action against the terrorist group PKK/YPG and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group responsible for the 2016 failed coup attempt. He will likely call for measures to cut off their financial resources and curb their propaganda activities.



Furthermore, Fidan will raise Ankara’s concerns about the growing far-right movements, Islamophobia, and racism across Europe, urging Sweden to adopt stronger measures to combat these issues.



The talks will also address the lifting of defense industry trade restrictions, with an emphasis on fostering long-term, results-oriented cooperation between the two nations.



This meeting was initially scheduled for September but was postponed due to technical issues involving the Swedish delegation’s flight to Ankara.

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109111161