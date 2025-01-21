Premier League: Chelsea Beat Wolves To Move Up To Fourth

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 21 (IANS) Chelsea ended their five-match winless streak in the with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge and moved up to fourth in the table.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke were all on target as the Blues climbed back into the top four.

Chelsea enjoyed a positive start and took a deserved lead through Tosin Adarabioyo midway through the first half when the centre back scored with a composed finish.

Tosin became Chelsea's 13th different Premier League goalscorer this season (excluding own goals) only Arsenal (14) have had more in the competition in 2024/25.

Matt Doherty pulled level from a corner in first-half injury-time but the Blues regained control with two goals around the hour mark.

Marc Cucurella scored with a close-range finish to put us back in front before Noni Madueke applied the final touch after Trevoh Chalobah looked set to score on his Chelsea return five minutes later.

Enzo Maresca's side leapfrogged Newcastle United and Manchester City to fourth place, while Wolves remain 17th and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

"The first 40 minutes we were top. The performance was excellent and we dominated the game. We scored and created many more chances," Chelsea manager Maresca said after the match.

"Then in the last five minutes what has been happening in the last five games happened again. Wolves had a little bit of confidence and got their goal and then we started to struggle a little bit. Second half we started quite well and then after the second and third goals we were in control," he added.