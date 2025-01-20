Ceremony Held In Afghanistan To Celebrate 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations With China

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Jan 21 (NNN-BNA) – The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan and the Afghan caretaker government, jointly hosted a ceremony yesterday, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of relations between China and Afghanistan.

When delivering a speech at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, said, China firmly adheres to the policies of“Three Respects” and“Three Nevers,” supporting peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

He highlighted the abundant achievements of China-Afghanistan cooperation over the past seven decades, and the deepening friendships between their peoples.

“Looking to the future, China is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with Afghanistan, jointly advancing the development and prosperity of both countries, promoting regional peace and security, and fostering cultural exchange and mutual learning,” the ambassador said.

Praising the enduring friendship between the two sides and the achievements of China-Afghanistan relations, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, expressed gratitude for China's support for Afghanistan's national independence and development, as well as, the improvement of Afghan people's livelihoods.

He called on both sides to use the 70th anniversary as an opportunity, to deepen cooperation and promote mutual development and prosperity.– NNN-BNA