CTS Corporation Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

A call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The dial-in numbers for access from the U.S. are: +1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) and +1-404-975-4839 (Local), if calling from outside the U.S., please refer to Global Dial In Numbers to identify the applicable dial-in number for your location. The passcode is 389682.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

