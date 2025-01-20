Dubai Ranked World's Cleanest City - Once Again

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai has once again secured the top position globally for city cleanliness, according to the latest Global Power City (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

This prestigious recognition, achieved for the fifth year in a row, underscores Dubai's commitment to establishing itself as a benchmark for future cities.

The emirate continues to lead the way in sustainable urban development, reflecting its adherence to the highest international standards of living and environmental excellence.

Dubai outperformed more than 47 cities worldwide, achieving 100 per cent satisfaction in the metric measuring city cleanliness under the environment pillar – one of the main criteria used to evaluate the global strength of cities.

The achievement reflects the dedicated efforts of Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with government and private sector partners, to implement integrated strategies and initiatives. These efforts align with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which targets an 18 per cent reduction in waste production and 100 per cent diversion of waste from landfills by 2041.

Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, said Dubai's consistent leadership in global rankings is driven by its ambitious vision to become the world's best city to live and work.

"Leadership and excellence are built on teamwork, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the highest standards. Dubai's faith in its teams has established a global benchmark for future cities, defined by innovation, sustainability, and exceptional quality of life," he said.

Bin Ghalita praised the efforts of Dubai Municipality's cleanliness teams, consisting of more than 3,200 monitors, supervisors, and engineers, whose dedication has upheld the city's impeccable standards for five consecutive years. He also acknowledged the vital role of public and private sector collaboration, along with the support of the wider community, in achieving this remarkable milestone.

Dubai Municipality manages a cutting-edge cleanliness and sustainability system, ensuring seamless operations 365 days a year. Supported by a fleet of 855 advanced vehicles, machinery, and equipment, this system reflects the emirate's commitment to maintaining world-class standards.

The Municipality also oversees a comprehensive range of daily cleaning programmes across diverse areas, including 2,400 kilometres of main roads and highways, investment zones spanning 1,419 square kilometres, 33.4 kilometres of water canals and creeks, as well as residential, industrial, and rural areas, markets, and waste storage facilities.

The programmes also oversee hazardous and medical waste treatment, provide community e-services such as household furniture disposal, and handle the removal of abandoned vehicles and equipment. E-systems are employed to monitor private sector vehicles engaged in waste collection and transportation.