Power 97.5 LA: Los Angeles' Newest radio Station Revolutionizing hip-hop and R&B

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Power 97.5 LA. (PRNewsfoto/Power 97.5 LA)

Power 97.5 LA: Los Angeles' Newest Station Revolutionizing and R&B

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power 97.5 LA is proud to be one of Los Angeles' station premier destination for hip-hop and R&B, delivering the hottest music, cultural moments, and exclusive events to the vibrant city of LA. Broadcasting live on iHeartRadio, the station is already reaching over 3.5 million listeners worldwide and is quickly becoming the go-to radio station for lovers and nightlife enthusiasts across the globe.

About Power 97.5 LA

Power 97.5 LA, part of the iHeartRadio network, is committed to shaping LA's dynamic music scene. The station offers an exciting blend of today's hottest hip-hop and R&B hits, local and international news, and in-depth coverage of music, culture, and lifestyle. Power 97.5 LA delivers an unmatched platform for music fans, offering exclusive content on the city's most exciting events, from concerts to special events around Los Angeles.

A Fresh Sound for LA

Combining the pulse of hip-hop, the soul of R&B, and the electric energy of LA's nightlife, Power 97.5 LA offers listeners an authentic experience with some of the best DJs and radio hosts in the city. Whether you're tuning in during your morning commute or jamming out in the evening, Power 97.5 LA serves as the soundtrack to everything that's happening in Los Angeles.

What to Expect :



The hottest tracks from today's biggest hip-hop and R&B artists.

Exclusive interviews, artist features, and live broadcasts from top events.

A deep connection to the LA community with live local programming and exciting contests. Curated playlists setting the mood-from chill vibes to club anthems.

Power 97.5 LA's Impact on the Community

Rooted in the heart of Los Angeles culture, Power 97.5 LA is committed to giving back to the community. Through partnerships with local charities, exclusive events, and giving opportunities, the station plays an active role in shaping the future of LA's music scene while supporting those in need.

Tune In Today

Listeners can catch Power 97.5 LA on iHeartRadio, stay up to date with the latest hits, and connect with the vibrant energy of Los Angeles. Be part of the revolution-Power 97.5 LA is here to redefine your music experience.

For Media Inquiries or to Learn More About Power 97.5 LA, Please Contact:

iTeam Media Group

Century City, CA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-213-519-5334

Follow Power 97.5 LA:

Website: 5LA

SOURCE Power 97.5 LA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED