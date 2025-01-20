Minister Of Municipalities And Housing Inaugurates 'Qarar' Platform

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing, H.E. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the 'Qarar ' has been launched. This advanced crisis and risk management solution is a collaboration between the Eastern Region Municipality and Ard Solutions ; a subsidiary of Ard Group . The platform is a vital component of the municipality's digital transformation strategy, aimed at enhancing resilience and addressing administrative and technical risk management needs in smart cities. It supports sustainable development in the Kingdom and reinforces Saudi Arabia's position as a regional leader in this domain.

'Qarar' serves as a cornerstone of emergency case management, delivering an integrated system that safeguards lives and property through comprehensive planning, proactive preparedness, optimized response and recovery support, establishing a robust infrastructure for risk management. In an impressive six-month timeline, Ard Group brought the platform to life, featuring advanced technologies such as AI, IoT and digital twin technology to provide municipalities with powerful tools for effective crisis management. The launch of 'Qarar' underscores Ard Group's commitment to advancing Saudi Vision 2030, leveraging progressive technologies and solutions tailored to the local context, per the highest standards of efficiency and innovation.

Mansour Al-Asiri, Director of the Crisis and Risk Management Center at the Eastern Region Municipality, stated,“The 'Qarar' platform is more than just a technological solution; it represents an advanced Saudi vision for risk management in smart cities, guiding us toward a safer and more innovative future.” He also expressed his immense satisfaction in partnering with Ard Solutions – which is a pioneer in this field – to transform this vision into reality.

He added,“Smart cities are essential for enhancing urban resilience and ensuring the safety of residents. This platform reflects our commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to create safer, more sustainable urban environments, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop cities and promote sustainable development.”

The 'Qarar' platform extends comprehensive solutions throughout the planning process. It focuses on developing emergency plans and continuously evaluating risks, enabling the Eastern Province to prepare for a variety of potential scenarios. Additionally, it leverages digital twin technology for realistic scenario simulation, boosting the accuracy and efficiency of proactive planning.

With regard to proactive preparedness, 'Qarar' supports the Eastern Province by integrating workforce and resource management systems. It provides real-time tracking of equipment and utilizes AI-driven predictive models to anticipate potential crises and prepare in advance.

In terms of optimized emergency response, the platform features advanced early warning systems that offer timely alerts, as well as interactive dashboards and metrics that support fast, data-driven decision-making. Additionally, its incident and crisis management tools improve the efficiency of the Eastern Province's response efforts and help minimize negative impacts.

For the post-crisis recovery phase, 'Qarar' leverages AI-powered technologies to analyze outcomes and extract valuable lessons. It provides intelligent recommendations to refine future strategies, along with detailed reporting tools that enhance recovery planning and facilitate effective communication with stakeholders.

