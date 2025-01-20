Clashes between ELN, FARC 33rd front leave 60 dead in Colombia

(MENAFN) The death toll from violent confrontations between Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) and members of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 33rd Front has reached 60, according to the Ombudsman’s Office on Sunday.



The fighting broke out three days ago in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander, affecting several towns, including Convención, Abrego, Teorama, El Tarra, Hacarí, and Tibú.



Reports suggest that approximately 30 people have been wounded in the ongoing conflict.



“People are fleeing their towns. The situation is devastating, and the basic sense of humanity must prevail. Nothing can justify this,” the Ombudsman’s Office stated, urging both local and national authorities to provide humanitarian aid.



Local media estimates show that 2,500 people have been displaced, with 10 women and 30 others forcibly detained.



President Gustavo Petro met with local officials and senior military commanders in Catatumbo to evaluate the situation.



In response to his orders, military units initiated large-scale operations to rescue those detained and evacuate the injured from the conflict zones.

