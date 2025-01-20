James Harden becomes 15th all-time leading scorer in NBA history

(MENAFN) James Harden, the 35-year-old All-Star guard from the Los Angeles Clippers, has officially entered the top 15 in history for career points scored. With a total of 26,700 points in regular-season play, Harden has solidified his legacy in the league, which he began in 2009. His remarkable scoring ability has propelled him through the ranks, joining some of the greatest players in history.



At the top of the all-time scoring list is LeBron James, the 40-year-old superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, who has accumulated 41,301 points. Just ahead of Harden, Kevin Durant, the 36-year-old forward for the Phoenix Suns, holds the eighth spot with 29,737 points. Harden's achievement places him among an elite group of players who have reached extraordinary milestones in their careers.



In addition to his scoring prowess, Harden has made a significant mark in the realm of three-point shooting. With 3,477 career three-pointers, he now stands as the second-most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history.



Only Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors' star guard and one of the greatest shooters of all time, surpasses him with 3,889 three-pointers. Harden’s shooting range and ability to score from beyond the arc have played a key role in his overall offensive game, cementing his place among the league's best shooters.

