Weaving Celebration Of Fortunes Comes To Life At Pacific Place And Starstreet Precinct

Prosperity Lanterns Location: Level L1 (near lululemon), Pacific Place

This dynamic centrepiece installation features a dazzling display of woven lanterns in bright red and orange tones, inviting shoppers to walk through and immerse themselves in the delightful atmosphere. Interactive Gashapon Machine: Unlock Your Fortune For a touch of good fortune this holiday season, shoppers can enjoy a special gift with HK$500 same-day electronic spending and registration as an above member*. Upon registration, receive a token for the“Unlock Your Fortune” gashapon machine, where you can try your luck to get one of five exclusive lucky knot charms designed by Zoe Siu. Each charm symbolises a different blessing for the year ahead, so come and discover the festive surprises! Here are the lucky knots:

Knot of Infinity : Wishing you a year filled with fortune and success in all your pursuits.

Windmill Knot : Wishing you unwavering success and good fortune in every endeavour.

Knot of Togetherness : Wishing you joy and harmony with your dearest loved ones.

Knot of Prosperity : Wishing you abundant wealth and endless opportunities.

Knot of Love : Wishing you a new year overflowing with love and warmth.

Date: Now – 16 February 2025

Time: 10am – 10pm Location: Level L1 (near lululemon) *Terms and conditions apply. Path of Good Fortune Location: Level L1 (near Lane Crawford), Pacific Place Step into this mesmerising display, where you can walk along an auspicious bamboo pathway. This immersive setup transforms the space with its intricate weaving yarns, inviting you to explore and bask in the unique atmosphere created by the colourful blooms. In this zone, bamboo takes centre stage, adding a traditional touch that resonates with Chinese New Year celebrations. Known for its symbolism of good luck, prosperity, and resilience, bamboo is believed to bring blessings for the year ahead. As you stroll along the path, be sure to enjoy the stunning lighting effects that enhance the magic of this unique bamboo garden, creating a truly unforgettable experience. Woven Dreamland Location: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place Discover inspiration in this striking and truly unmissable display at Pacific Place. This alluring garden features peach blossoms and new year elements, all harmoniously intertwined. Experience the excitement of exploring this captivating space. What sets this zone apart is its bold use of colour. Sharp pink and yellow hues are prominently featured here for a refreshing sense of vibrancy and energy. Glowing Joy Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street Visit Starstreet Precinct on Wing Fung Street, where you can capture stunning photos under the glowing lanterns while admiring the magnificent giant woven floral installation. Elevate your experience by heading to Star Street, where the enchanting glow of lanterns creates a truly magical atmosphere. Share Prosperity in Style with“Woven Blessings” Lai See Packets Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year with the exclusive“Woven Blessings” Lai See packets, a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. These packets showcase meticulously crafted knot motifs, seamlessly intertwined with vibrant weaving patterns, symbolising unity, good fortune, and heartfelt blessings. The intricate designs pay homage to timeless craftsmanship while infusing a contemporary flair, making them an elegant gesture for sharing prosperity and joy with loved ones. Each set features 10 exquisite packets, thoughtfully curated in two distinct colour designs-five in each style-to add a vibrant touch to your festive celebrations. The harmonious blend of traditional symbolism and modern aesthetics ensures these Lai See packets are not just a token of wealth but a visual delight that enhances the festive spirit. As a delightful addition, each set is accompanied by a versatile woven Lai See bag, designed in two striking colour combinations: a warm and inviting pink with red, and a cheerful yellow with orange. This bag is more than just a festive container; it doubles as a chic accessory, perfect for carrying your blessings in style. Its durable yet elegant design ensures it remains a cherished part of your festivities, offering both practicality and a touch of sophistication that extends beyond the New Year. Celebrate this season of giving with“Woven Blessings” Lai See packets, where tradition meets contemporary design, creating moments of joy and shared prosperity. Shopping Rewards to Kickstart the Year

From now to 28 January 2025, indulge in a series of rewarding shopping experiences designed to kickstart your year in style. Enjoy enticing offers that make it the perfect time to treat yourself to new clothes or fresh items for the new year, and find the ideal gifts for loved ones. Each eligible redemption also includes a token for the“Unlock Your Fortune” gashapon machine, offering exclusive lucky knot charms designed by Zoe Siu. Additionally, Standard Chartered Credit Cardholders may receive extra rewards, elevating the shopping experience even further. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to enhance your shopping adventures while enjoying exceptional rewards! Accumulated Same-day Electronic Spending General Rewards* Extra Rewards for Standard Chartered Credit Card holders + HK$2,800 – HK$5,799 One set of “Woven Blessings” Lai See Packets MOViE MOViE Pacific Place Ticket Exchange Coupon (valued at HK$130) Extra HK$50 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$5,800 – HK$17,999 HK$250 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher Extra HK$100 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$18,000 – HK$37,999 HK$500 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher + DALLOYAU Almond Mille Feuille Gift Box (valued at HK$188) Extra HK$250 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$38,000 – HK$87,999 HK$1,300 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher + Boutique by The Grand Assorted Butterfly Puff Gift Box (valued at HK$298) Extra HK$650 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$88,000+ HK$2,000 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher + Boutique by The Grand Assorted Butterfly Puff Gift Box (valued at HK$298) Extra HK$1,600 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher All eligible redemptions will also be rewarded with one “Unlock Your Fortune” Gashapon Machine Token to get an exclusive lucky knot charm designed by local knot designer Zoe Siu. *General shoppers and eligible Standard Chartered Credit Cardholders are required to join the Pacific Place Loyalty Programme – above and meet the accumulated same-day spending requirement by electronic payment during the Promotion Period in order to be entitled to redeem Shopping Rewards. Other Terms and Conditions apply. + “Standard Chartered Credit Card” means credit cards issued by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, including Standard Chartered Credit Card and its Co-branded Card, MANHATTAN Credit Card and its Co-branded Card (except Standard Chartered Business Card and Standard Chartered Corporate Card). Extra Rewards for Standard Chartered Credit Cardholders is applicable to Mobile Payment Purchase (including Apple Pay, Google PayTM and Samsung Pay), but NOT applicable to the transactions made via any e-wallets (including but not limited to Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, Octopus Wallet and PayMe). What's more? Register on Standard Chartered's website to participate in the Lucky Draw to win two round-trip economy class tickets to Osaka or the latest Samsung smartphone. Please visit sc/hk/swiremalls for details. Terms and Conditions apply. To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay! Dates: Now – 28 January 2025

Time: 11am – 10pm

Join Us for Festive Performances and a Dynamic Lion Dance Parade! Experience the joyful spirit of the Lunar New Year with our spectacular Festive Performances, featuring charming a cappella performances, a traditional Eye-dotting Ceremony, and an exhilarating Lion Dance Parade. Join us as talented artists come together to celebrate this joyous occasion, showcasing rich cultural heritage through harmonious melodies and dynamic displays. Eye-dotting Ceremony and Lion Dance Parade Welcome the Year of the Snake with blessings and energy at our Eye-dotting Ceremony followed by a Lion Dance Parade . Date: 4 February (Tuesday, 7th day of Chinese New Year) Time: 1pm Location: Park Court, Level L1 Harmonious Echoes of Celebration Enjoy mesmerising a cappella performances by SENZA A Cappella as they reimagine festive tunes and beloved pop classics. This talented group creates an irresistible atmosphere, blending harmonies and intricate vocal rhythms to bring fresh interpretations of your favourite songs. Since their debut in 2018, SENZA has made history as the first vocal group to break into the mainstream music scene in Hong Kong. Committed to promoting a cappella singing since 2009, the group's music videos and cover songs have garnered over eight million views on YouTube. Date: 8 & 15 February (Saturday) Time: 2pm and 4pm Location: Park Court, Level L1