Russia, Iran deepen relations through new treaty

(MENAFN) The newly ratified cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran clearly demonstrates their shared resolve to enhance bilateral relations and face global challenges together in pursuit of a fair international order, says Middle East expert Murad Sadygzade in an interview with RT.



While the accord does not target any specific country and primarily focuses on trade, economic, and humanitarian exchanges, Sadygzade suggests that it is also partly a response to the mounting Western pressure both nations face.



On Friday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formalized the treaty during Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow. The agreement spans several domains, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology. Putin called the treaty a “strong foundation” for future collaboration with a “brotherly and friendly nation.”



Sadygzade notes that Moscow-Tehran relations saw a significant improvement in 2015 when both countries were hit with sanctions by the US and its allies.

