Egypt establishes joint operations room to monitor Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Egypt officially announced on Saturday evening the creation of a joint operations room to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, manage the entry of aid into Gaza, and monitor the movement of people.



The announcement came in a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, just one day after Cairo hosted an international meeting to follow up on the ceasefire agreement reached on Wednesday.



The statement highlighted that Egypt's efforts, which began on October 7, 2023, with its regional and international partners, have successfully led to the ceasefire agreement. It noted Egypt’s dedication to ensuring the stability and full implementation of the agreement, working alongside Qatar and the US.



The operations room, based in Egypt, will be responsible for monitoring the exchange of hostages and prisoners, overseeing the entry of humanitarian aid, and managing the movement of people following the reopening of the Rafah crossing.



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the agreement will come into effect on Sunday at 8:30 AM local time (06:30 GMT).

