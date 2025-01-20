Bitcoin reaches historic high of USD109,000 amid growing market optimism

(MENAFN) reached a new milestone on Monday, surpassing USD109,000 and achieving its highest-ever price. This remarkable surge marks a significant moment in the cryptocurrency's history.



In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price saw fluctuations, with the cryptocurrency dropping to a low of USD99,400 before rising to its all-time high of USD109,110. This volatility has been a feature of Bitcoin's journey, but the latest surge is a clear indication of the growing strength of the digital asset.



Before the US presidential elections in November 2024, Bitcoin was hovering around the USD70,000 mark. Since then, it has experienced an impressive 55 percent increase in value, largely driven by market reactions to the outcome of the elections and the economic policies that followed. The rise in Bitcoin's price has captured the attention of investors and traders alike, reflecting an increasing belief in the future potential of cryptocurrencies.



The market's optimism has been significantly bolstered by the victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 elections. In the wake of his win, there has been growing anticipation of positive developments for the cryptocurrency market, particularly after Trump’s pledge to position the United States as the "crypto capital" of the world. This declaration has provided confidence to investors, many of whom are hopeful that regulatory changes and economic policies under Trump's administration will provide a more favorable environment for digital currencies.

