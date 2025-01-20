Antibacterials Are Everywhere: For The Sake Of Our Microbiome, We Need To Control Their Use

Author: Anastasia A. Theodosiou

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In a world increasingly obsessed with cleanliness, antimicrobial chemicals have become a staple in everyday life. From soaps and cosmetics to cleaning sprays and period products, they promise to protect us by“killing 99.9% of bacteria”. But these products come at a hidden cost: they don't just target harmful germs, but also the beneficial bacteria that are vital for our health.

Each of us is home to over 30 trillion bacteria that cover every inch of our bodies, from our gut and skin to our lungs and eyelashes. This complex and dynamic ecosystem is the microbiome, and it plays a crucial role in digesting food, protecting against infections and supporting the immune system.

Disrupting the microbiome has been linked to serious health problems such as asthma, obesity, cancer and life-threatening infections. There is growing evidence that antimicrobial chemicals can damage the microbiome. Scientists call this“microbiotoxicity”.

The UK's House of Lords recently debated a groundbreaking proposal to address this issue. The consumer products (control of biocides) bill , introduced by Baroness Natalie Bennett, the former leader of the Green party of England and Wales, could make the UK the first country to regulate these chemicals to protect the human microbiome. If the bill becomes law, it would require manufacturers to show that their products are microbiome-safe, and may restrict unnecessary use of antimicrobials.

While antimicrobials are found in everything from medication to food additives, this bill focuses only on those in everyday consumer products, such as soaps, cosmetics, clothing and cleaners. It doesn't restrict antimicrobials used for medical or public health reasons, where they can save lives.

However, if the bill becomes law, it could pave the way for more safeguards against antimicrobials more generally and would highlight the urgent need for international action to protect the microbiome.

Beyond damaging the human microbiome, antimicrobials also end up in waterways, where they may harm bacteria essential for breaking down waste and maintaining water quality. Overuse of antimicrobials can also lead bacteria to become resistant, meaning that antibiotics needed to treat infections are becoming less effective. Antibiotic resistance is a major global health problem , as infections that were once easily treatable become life-threatening.

As Baroness Bennett noted during the debate, the claims made about household antimicrobials are often“misleading and deceptive”. The US Food and Drug Administration has found no evidence that antibacterial soaps work better than plain soap and water for preventing illness.

Baroness Natalie Bennett introduced the new bill. Imageplotter / Alamy Stock Photo

Another problem is that many consumers don't realise that everyday products contain antimicrobials. For example, socks and period products marketed as“odour-reducing” contain silver nanoparticles that can harm beneficial bacteria and leach into the environment. Clearer labelling would help people make informed choices about the products they bring into their homes.

Gaining traction

The idea of protecting the microbiome is gaining traction among scientists and doctors. Some have called for the microbiome to be formally recognised as a human organ , reflecting its critical role in health.

Changing public attitudes may be a challenge, as decades of advertising have taught people to view bacteria as the enemy. The COVID pandemic also fuelled an explosion in the use of antimicrobial products. Public education will be crucial in shifting this perspective and helping people understand that most microbes are allies, not threats.

At the same time, industries will need to create products that protect our health without harming our microbiomes.

We must face the reality that overuse of antimicrobials in everyday products poses a threat to our health and the environment. The proposed UK legislation is a crucial step towards addressing this issue, but it is only the beginning. We need global action to regulate these products and protect our microbiomes. By doing so, we can safeguard our health, preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics and promote a more sustainable future.