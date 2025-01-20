Imam Gazal urges Syrian unity based on national identity

(MENAFN) Imam Zulfikar Fadil Gazal, a respected leader within Syria's Alawite community, has called for unity centered on national identity, urging Syrians to put aside sectarian divisions to build a more unified and stronger nation.



Gazal, who serves as the imam of the Imam Alhasan Al Askari Mosque in Latakia, appealed to Syrians to embrace patriotism and solidarity as the country enters a new chapter following the collapse of the Assad regime.



“If your sectarian allegiance harms your national allegiance, leave the sect and prioritize the homeland," Gazal told Anadolu.



He added, "When the conflict began in Syria in 2011, we did not want the country to face outcomes we did not want—such as division or devastation for all. We called for applying the principles of sanctity and love that unite Syrians."



Gazal emphasized that a strong state and nation are built on love for the country, unity, and sincere intentions.



“We tell everyone who listens to us, follows us, and hears our advice and sermons: The homeland and love for it protect all sects, and every project and plan should be built upon this. There should be only one sect, and that is the sect of love.”

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108862