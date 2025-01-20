Security Beefed Up Ahead Of R-Day In Jammu Region

The security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken control of the stadium, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Republic Day function with Chief Omar Abdullah as the chief guest.

“The security has been beefed up ahead of Republic Day. The security wing of police has taken charge of the main venue,” a senior police official said.

Officials said that the venue has been restricted to the general public as a security measure. Sanitization of the main venue and its surrounding areas has been completed, they added.

Station house officers and sub-divisional officers have been directed to conduct checks in their respective areas and maintain round-the-clock vigilance to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha will preside over and take the salute at the main function at M A Stadium in Jammu. Chief Minister Abdullah will be the chief guest at the event.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Cabinet ministers Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itto, Satish Sharma, and Javed Rana will take the salute at functions in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kathua, and Udhampur districts, respectively, as per an order issued by the General Administration Department.

In the remaining 14 districts, respective District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will take the salute at the main functions to be held at the district headquarters.

The security forces have intensified checking of vehicles and pedestrians across several parts of the Jammu region, particularly in border areas, the officials said.

'Nakas' and mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCP) have been set up at intersections within the city, and its entry and exit points, they added.

Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed in key areas, the officials said.

Security arrangements across the Jammu region have been bolstered, with personnel from the Army, BSF, CRPF, police, and village defence guards (VDGs) maintaining heightened vigilance along the International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC), and in sensitive hinterland areas of various hilly and border districts.

Patrolling along the IB and LoC by the BSF and Army has been intensified, while border police units and members of VDGs have been activated to prevent any infiltration attempts.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now