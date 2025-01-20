National Library Hosts Event Dedicated To Bloody January Tragedy
Azerbaijan National Library has organized an event dedicated to
the 35th anniversary of the Bloody January tragedy,
Azernews reports.
The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs
who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence.
In his speech at the commemorative event, the director of the
National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, said that the blood of
the January 20 martyrs did not go in vain and that the victory
achieved during the 44-day Homeland War began on that very
date.
"The brave sons of Azerbaijan first took to the streets unarmed
against the Soviet regime and army on that date, proving to the
whole world that we are ready to sacrifice our lives for our land,
people, and freedom. In the Second Garabagh War, their descendants
were inspired by this example and liberated our territories. Under
the wise leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President
Ilham Aliyev, the people of Azerbaijan achieved their will. By
restoring the territorial integrity that they had longed for for
centuries, a united Azerbaijan was created. The truths of the
January 20 events live on in books. It is the primary duty of the
National Library and librarians to collect, preserve, and convey
historical materials to future generations. To prevent these
historical days from being forgotten, traditional and virtual book
exhibitions, as well as electronic databases of books written about
these events, are promoted worldwide," Karim Tahirov added.
Then, an electronic database titled "January 20 – Our Blood
Memory," prepared by the staff of the National Library, was
presented.
The electronic database can be accessed through the link .
At the end, participants familiarized themselves with the
traditional book exhibition named "January 20 – A Day of National
Mourning and Pride." The exhibition included books and photographs
depicting the events of January 20 in Azerbaijani and various other
languages.
