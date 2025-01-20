National Library Hosts Event Dedicated To Bloody January Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has organized an event dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Bloody January tragedy, Azernews reports.

The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence.

In his speech at the commemorative event, the director of the National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, said that the blood of the January 20 martyrs did not go in vain and that the victory achieved during the 44-day Homeland War began on that very date.

"The brave sons of Azerbaijan first took to the streets unarmed against the Soviet regime and army on that date, proving to the whole world that we are ready to sacrifice our lives for our land, people, and freedom. In the Second Garabagh War, their descendants were inspired by this example and liberated our territories. Under the wise leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the people of Azerbaijan achieved their will. By restoring the territorial integrity that they had longed for for centuries, a united Azerbaijan was created. The truths of the January 20 events live on in books. It is the primary duty of the National Library and librarians to collect, preserve, and convey historical materials to future generations. To prevent these historical days from being forgotten, traditional and virtual book exhibitions, as well as electronic databases of books written about these events, are promoted worldwide," Karim Tahirov added.

Then, an electronic database titled "January 20 – Our Blood Memory," prepared by the staff of the National Library, was presented.

The electronic database can be accessed through the link .

At the end, participants familiarized themselves with the traditional book exhibition named "January 20 – A Day of National Mourning and Pride." The exhibition included books and photographs depicting the events of January 20 in Azerbaijani and various other languages.