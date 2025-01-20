Railway Locomotive Involved In Russian Military Logistics Set On Fire In Saint Petersburg DIU
Date
1/20/2025 8:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Saint Petersburg, a 3M62U railway locomotive used to support the logistics of the Russian army, was destroyed.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The incident took place on January 18 at the Ruchyi tram depot in Saint Petersburg.
The fire completely destroyed the locomotive's control system. This locomotive, which had been used to transport Russian weapons, ammunition, and military equipment, is beyond repair, as emphasized by the intelligence service.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 17, the resistance movement to Putin's regime destroyed two communication towers near Krasnodar by setting them on fire.
