Russia's 2024 Offensive In Kharkiv Region: High-Ranking Officers Arrested For Failures In Defense

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have arrested three senior officers of the Ukrainian for failing to provide adequate protection to Kharkiv region during the Russian military offensive in May 2024.

This was reported by the SSU, as per Ukrinform.

The individuals in question are a brigadier general who held the position of commander of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group (OTG), a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a colonel who previously led the 415th Battalion of this unit.

The investigation revealed that the suspects failed to prepare the defense of the border areas of Kharkiv region and lost control during the repeated Russian military advance on Kharkiv. They also violated the military regulations when preparing defense lines in the areas of responsibility of military units and subdivisions of the OTG. The crimes committed by the high-ranking officers were documented with the assistance of Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

During the battle, the accused did not use the full range of possible measures to repel and halt the enemy's advance. Their actions led to the capture of parts of Kharkiv region, where intense fighting is currently ongoing.

Specialized expert evaluations confirmed the criminal activities of the high-ranking officials.

Based on the collected evidence, the suspects have been arrested. They will be charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 4, Article 425 (negligence in military service during wartime); Article 429 (organization of unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield).

A decision on preventive measures is pending. The perpetrators face up to ten years in prison.

The investigation continues to hold accountable all individuals responsible.

Media reports identify the suspects as Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin, Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, and Colonel Illia Lapin.

As Ukrinform reported, in early May last year, the Russian forces began an offensive in Kharkiv region. To strengthen the defense on this front, Ukraine deployed reserve units.