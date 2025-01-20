Egyptian Pres. Affirms Need To Start Reconstructions In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi affirmed on Monday the need to begin reconstructing Gaza Strip and make it habitable again, ensuring the return of normal life for its residents as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Mohammad Al-Shenawy said that President Al-Sisi and Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg welcomed, via a phone call, the bilateral progress in various fields.

He added that their talks focused on both sides expressing their aspiration to enhance bilateral relations strategically in a way that achieves their interests, in addition to emphasizing consultations on issues of common interest regionally and internationally.

Al-Shenawy said that Al-Sisi reviewed during Egypt's efforts to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip in a sufficient manner.

Regarding the situation in Syria, he pointed out Egypt's keenness to preserve Syria's unity, the integrity of its territories and the security of its people, and regarding the situation in Lebanon, he stressed the need to maintain the ceasefire and support Lebanese authorities.

For his part, the Austrian Chancellor appreciated the continuous Egyptian efforts over the past months to mediate and stop the bloodshed, and its essential role in the ceasefire, commending Egypt's constant efforts to maintain regional security and stability. (end)

