ICRC facilitates release of Israeli captives, Palestinian prisoners in complex humanitarian operation

(MENAFN) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) successfully facilitated the release of three Israeli captives from Gaza, transferring them to Tel Aviv, while also returning 90 Palestinian prisoners to Palestinian territories.



ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger expressed her satisfaction with the operation, stating, "We are heartened to see those released reunited with their loved ones. Ensuring their safety and providing essential care during such critical moments is a profound responsibility. This operation highlights our neutral, humanitarian role in bridging divides, saving lives, and reshaping futures."



The operation faced considerable challenges, including stringent security measures, handling emotionally charged crowds, and navigating Gaza's damaged infrastructure and unexploded ordnance. Despite these obstacles, ICRC field teams ensured the safety of all involved.



This release is part of a larger, multi-phase agreement aimed at securing the release of additional detainees. Medical teams were also present to provide necessary healthcare during the transfer.



Spoljaric urged continued cooperation, saying, "We call on all parties to honor their commitments, ensuring the safe execution of future operations. Our teams stand ready to reunite more families."



MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109108660