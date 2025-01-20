Prime Minister directs review of audit bureau's 2023 report to address violations, improve transparency

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan directed the team reviewing the Audit Bureau's 2023 report to thoroughly address all cited violations, ensuring adherence to laws and preventing future infractions. He stressed the need for immediate corrective measures and emphasized transparency by making the necessary actions public.



At the handover of the report by Audit Bureau President Dr. Radi Al-Hamadin, Dr. Hassan reaffirmed the government's firm stance on addressing violations and ensuring accountability. He also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the Audit Bureau’s independence and its role in overseeing public finances and performance.



The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s proactive approach in rectifying violations and implementing preventive strategies. He called for institutional reforms and specialized training to enhance oversight and compliance mechanisms across public institutions.



The Audit Bureau President praised the collaboration with the review team, noting a reduction in violations compared to previous years, which reflects the success of national oversight efforts.



The review team, led by the Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, includes key officials from the Audit Bureau and the Ministry of Finance, and holds regular meetings to assess and resolve violations.



