Online fraudsters exploit fear with 'digital arrest' scam in India

(MENAFN) Retired professor Kamta Prasad Singh, 62, fell victim to a sophisticated cybercrime scam known as "digital arrest," where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials and coerce individuals into transferring large sums of money. Within five hours, Singh surrendered his life savings from the safety of his home in India, unaware he was being deceived.



"I have sacrificed so much over the years, skipping small pleasures and walking to save on transport costs," Singh said, his voice trembling. "Only I know the effort it took to save my money."



This alarming scam has become so widespread that Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning, describing how fraudsters exploit psychological pressure and fear to drain victims' bank accounts.



The rapid digitalization of India's personal and banking systems has outpaced public awareness of online safety, police say. Scammers leverage technology to breach data and impersonate officials, making their demands appear alarmingly credible.



Modi highlighted the emotional and financial toll during an October broadcast, noting that victims often comply "out of sheer fear." The surge in such crimes underscores the urgent need for improved digital literacy and robust cybersecurity measures to protect citizens.

