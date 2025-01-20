UAE plans to build hospital in Uganda as part of humanitarian initiative

(MENAFN) The UAE has announced plans to build an eye hospital in Uganda, a key project under the Emirates Global Hospitals programme and the Zayed Humanitarian initiative. The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to specialized medical services in underserved regions.



An agreement for the project was signed on Friday between Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Aid Agency, and Vincent Bagiri Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The hospital will be constructed in Entebbe, with an estimated cost of Dh20 million.



The project is being implemented under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed and represents the country’s dedication to advancing global health and humanitarian assistance.



The Emirates Global Hospitals programme is part of a broader effort to construct 10 specialized hospitals across different continents within the next decade, focusing on critical health needs in developing nations.



Once completed, the eye hospital in Uganda is expected to provide high-quality eye care services, improving vision health for thousands of people in the region. This initiative demonstrates the UAE's commitment to fostering international partnerships and promoting well-being worldwide.

