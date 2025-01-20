Jordanians celebrate pioneering brain tumor surgery using laser, robotics, MRI

(MENAFN) A medical team from the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) has successfully performed the first specialized brain tumor surgery using a unique combination of laser thermal therapy, robotics, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in a minimally invasive procedure.



The surgery was carried out on a 57-year-old patient whose lung cancer had metastasized to the right side of the brain. The patient was discharged just three days later, in good health.



Dr. Asem Mansour, Director General of the KHCC, highlighted that this innovative technique, now available at the center, is the first of its kind outside the United States and Western Europe. He described the successful surgery as a significant global medical milestone, one that all Jordanians can take pride in.



Dr. Mansour further emphasized that this achievement reflects the KHCC’s dedication to staying at the forefront of cancer treatment advancements and delivering exceptional, pioneering care for cancer patients in Jordan and the wider region.



