Five New Courses Address Challenges In The Rapidly Evolving Email Marketing Industry

Unleash the Full Potential of Email Marketing with Expert-Led live, Training

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Holistic Email Marketing , a leader in email marketing education and consultancy, is proud to announce the launch of five dynamic live, online courses designed to equip marketers and businesses with the skills, tools, and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive digital landscape.

ADDRESSING THE GROWING NEED FOR EXPERTISE IN EMAIL MARKETING

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, email marketing remains one of the highest-ROI channels, but keeping up with the pace of change is increasingly difficult. From advancements in AI and automation to email clients and design, the email marketing landscape is constantly shifting.

Companies are now bringing email marketing in-house to maintain control and cost efficiency, but many teams find themselves struggling to keep pace with these rapid changes. These courses are designed to bridge that knowledge gap, empowering marketers with the expertise needed to stay ahead of the curve and maximise the potential of this powerful channel.

WHAT MAKES THESE COURSES UNIQUE?

Each course has been meticulously developed based on Kath's 26+ years of experience, blending behavioural science, psychology, and actionable insights. Companies that send their employees on these courses will gain access to cutting-edge methodologies, hands-on training, and practical applications tailored to their specific needs.

The Courses:

1 Design for Email Marketing

Focus: Combining behavioural science and design principles to drive conversions.

Outcomes: Attendees learn to craft emails that resonate deeply with their audience.

Automation StrategyFocus: Building and implementing robust automation programmes for customer journeys.Outcomes: Teams will leave with clear steps to identify touchpoints and create automated workflows.

Email Testing Methodology

Focus: Strategic A/B and multivariate testing to optimise email performance.

Outcomes: Learn to run meaningful tests that deliver actionable insights.

CopywritingFocus: Writing compelling, audience-focused email content that drives action.Outcomes: Participants master the art of using cognitive biases, buyer modalities, and storytelling to connect with their audience.

Marketing Strategy Workshop

Focus: Creating comprehensive strategies that align with business goals and customer needs.

Outcomes: Participants will craft actionable plans to build lasting customer relationships.

HOW COMPANIES BENEFIT

Organisations that invest in their employees' training will reap significant rewards, including:

.Enhanced ROI: Well-trained teams execute campaigns more effectively, driving higher engagement and revenue.

.Reduced Waste: A focus on data-driven strategies minimises trial-and-error efforts.

.Future-Ready Skills: Employees gain expertise in emerging trends like automation, AMP, and iOS18 changes.

.Team Empowerment: Teams develop confidence in tackling complex email marketing challenges.

JOIN THE REVOLUTION

Kath, an award-winning thought-leader, invites companies to enrol their teams and experience the transformational power of these courses. Each course combines theory, practical exercises, and real-world applications to deliver maximum value.

