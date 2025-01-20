43% Of Global Consumers Have Used Cryptocurrency, New TGM Research Study Across 34 Countries Finds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TGM's global survey across 34 countries highlights shifting payment habits, growing digital wallet usage, and mainstream adoption.

- Greg Laski, CEO & Founder of TGM ResearchSINGAPORE, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TGM Research , a technology-driven research company specializing in global online data collection, today announced the publication of its TGM Cryptocurrency Insights 2024 report. Covering 34 countries, the study highlights consumer payment preferences, digital wallet usage, and evolving cryptocurrency trends shaping the future of finance."Cryptocurrency isn't just a niche concept anymore,” said Greg Laski, CEO & Founder of TGM Research.“Our findings show how quickly crypto and other digital payment methods are transforming everyday financial transactions.”Key Global Findings From TGM's Study:Cash Still King, but Digital Payments Rising.43% of respondents still favor using cash whenever possible..Over a third report using cash less frequently in the past year..33% feel confident leaving home without cash, especially among younger demographics.Digital Payments Surge.32% use virtual payment cards, with the highest adoption (38%) among 25-34-year-olds..23% store credit card details in mobile wallets; 21% use peer-to-peer transfer apps.Cryptocurrency Gains Global Momentum.39% of respondents are aware of cryptocurrency; 43% have owned or used it..Adoption is strongest in Africa and Asia-Pacific..19% are open to using cryptocurrency for everyday transactions, and 18% see it as beneficial for cross-border remittances.Investment Leads Crypto Use.59% view cryptocurrency primarily as a wealth-building tool..Younger consumers show growing interest in peer-to-peer crypto transactions..Mobile wallets and exchanges remain the top storage methods for users seeking accessibility and functionality.Top Platforms and Currencies.Binance is the most popular exchange platform (53.6%), followed by Coinbase (14.6%)..Bitcoin remains the most recognized and utilized cryptocurrency, with Ethereum in second place.ABOUT THE REPORTTGM Cryptocurrency Insights 2024 offers an in-depth examination of global payment behaviors, digital finance adoption, and evolving consumer attitudes toward emerging financial technologies. To learn more and access the full report, visit:METHODOLOGYTGM Research conducted 19,691 computer-assisted web interviews (CAWI) across 34 countries, targeting adults aged 18 to 55+. The fieldwork included a nationally representative sample in terms of age and gender for each country. The countries surveyed were Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the USA. The final data accurately reflect each country's adult population.-----About TGM ResearchTGM Research (TGM) is a global market research company specializing in first party data collection, online panel surveys and advanced research technology. The company delivers fast, high-quality insights to support better business decisions.With a team of over 50 professionals working remotely across four continents, TGM combines global reach with local expertise. Its innovative approach ensures reliable data and flexible solutions for clients worldwide.For more information, visit: tgmresearch

