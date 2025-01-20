Ukrainian officer Vadym Vasylchuk reflects on war challenges, desertions, defense efforts

(MENAFN) Vadym Vasylchuk, an officer in the of Ukraine (AFU) and a member of the Kyiv City Council during its 9th convocation, is a prominent figure in Ukraine's defense. A passionate participant in the of Dignity, he witnessed firsthand the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests by riot and the subsequent tragic events on the Maidan. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Vasylchuk joined the military effort to defend Ukraine. He initially served as a platoon leader and later as the deputy commander of a battalion. Vasylchuk played a significant role in the liberation of the Kharkiv region from Russian forces as part of the 112th Independent Territorial Defense Forces (TRO) Brigade.



In a Victory Commanders interview with Ukrinform, Vasylchuk discussed various topics, including issues surrounding AWOLs (absent without leave) and desertions, the challenges of forced conscription during wartime, the roles of the government and volunteers in supplying the military with essential equipment and gear, and the feasibility of conducting elections while the war continues.



