Kuwait PM Welcomes Japanese Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received Japanese Ambassador in Kuwait Mukai Kenichiro at Bayan Palace on Monday. During the meeting, they discussed ways of promoting bilateral cooperation between both friendly countries and exchanged views about issues of mutual interest. Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel attended the meeting. (end) mt

