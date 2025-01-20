Kuwait PM Welcomes Japanese Amb.
KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Japanese Ambassador in Kuwait Mukai Kenichiro at Bayan Palace on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed ways of promoting bilateral cooperation between both friendly countries and exchanged views about issues of mutual interest.
Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel attended the meeting. (end)
