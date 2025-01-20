RG Kar Rape-Murder: How Is This Not Rarest Of Rare Case, Ask Victim's Parents On Judgment, Vow To Continue Fight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar rape-murder case: The parents of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim on Monday expressed shock over the verdict as the court said that the crime did not fall under the 'rarest of the rare' category, and vowed to continue their fight.

The court sentenced convict Sanjay Roy to imprisonment till death. However, it stated that the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, which justified not imposing the death penalty on the convict.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict and said that an additional five months of imprisonment would be imposed upon non-payment of the fine.

| RG Kar rape-murder case: Demanded death sentence, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, the parents said that they were dismayed and not satisfied with the verdict.

They also claimed that the investigation was done half-heartedly, and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded.

“We are shocked. How is this not the rarest of rare cases? An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered,” the victim's mother told PTI.

Further stating that they are dismayed, the mother added,“There was a larger conspiracy behind this crime.”

| RG Kar rape-murder verdict: Who is Sanjay Roy and what did investigation reveal?

The parents said that they would move to the higher court seeking justice.

We would continue their fight until all the other culprits were brought to the book and punished, said the father .

Meanwhile, the court directed the state to pay compensation of ₹17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

| 'I wear rudrakash necklace': What convicted Sanjay Roy said to claim innocence Mamata Banerjee express dissatisfaction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too expressing dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict.

"All of us had demanded a death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death. The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence," said Banerjee speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district, while questioned the CBI investigation in the case.

"We don't know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied," she said.