Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Son To Stay With Mother Nikita Singhania, SC Rules

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Techie Case: The Supreme Court has ruled that Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's four-year-old son will live with his mother Nikita Singhania. Atul Subhash had died by suicide in December 2024, and accused his estranged wife Nikita Singhania of mental harassment.

Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice SC Sharma delivered a verdict in response to a plea by Anju Devi, the mother of Atul Subhash, seeking custody of her grandson. The judges spoke to the child via before ruling on the matter.

Atul Subhash and Nikita Singhania married in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2020. However, following an altercation in 2021, Nikita left their home, and in 2022, she filed a case against Atul Subhash and his family members.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Monday directed the estranged wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, to produce their minor son before it.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma told the lawyer appearing for Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania to produce the child through video-conferencing.

"This is a habeas corpus petition. We want to see the child. Produce the child," the bench said.

After the child of Atul Subhash and Nikita Singhania was produced in court via Video Conferencing, the court proceedings went offline to protect the identity of the child.

The Supreme Court had earlier been informed by Nikita Singhania that the child dropped out of school in Haryana and was currently residing with the mother in Bengaluru.