Slovak Premier expresses openness to discussions on gas with Ukraine

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has expressed willingness to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days to discuss the disruption of Russian natural transit through Ukraine, which has affected several EU countries, including Slovakia, Austria, and Italy. Ukraine ended the transit of Russian gas on December 31, 2024, causing tension in Brussels.



Fico warned that if the transit is not resumed, Slovakia could veto EU initiatives aimed at assisting Ukraine and take independent action against Kiev. In a public letter, Fico proposed a meeting in Slovakia, emphasizing the negative impact of the gas transit stoppage on Slovakia, other EU nations, and even Ukraine itself.



Zelensky responded briefly, inviting Fico to Kyiv on Friday, though Slovak deputy chairman Tibor Gaspar later suggested Fico might not travel there. Fico has since indicated that a new meeting date is being arranged.



Fico previously criticized Zelensky's decision to halt the gas transit, calling it politically motivated and harmful to EU economies, particularly in light of rising gas prices and potential financial losses of around €70 billion.

