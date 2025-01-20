Editor aggressively confronts US Secretary of State during press briefing

(MENAFN) Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone, aggressively confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his final press briefing before the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump. Blumenthal criticized Blinken for his role in the US government's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict, accusing him of allowing the continuation of the Israeli on Gaza despite what Blumenthal described as a deal in May 2024 that could have ended the violence.



Blumenthal questioned why Blinken did not intervene to stop the bombing, calling his actions a betrayal of "the rules-based order" and condemning his commitment to "Zionism" over human rights. He also accused Blinken of associating Judaism with fascism and criticized his family’s ties to Israeli lobbying efforts. Blumenthal's remarks escalated as he referred to the ongoing situation as "genocide," pointing out the devastation in Gaza that led to an estimated 46,000 deaths. Security escorted Blumenthal out as he continued to accuse Blinken and State Department spokesman Matt Miller of smirking through the crisis. Blumenthal later posted a video of the confrontation, branding Blinken as the "Secretary of Genocide."

