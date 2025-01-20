Israeli finance minister issues threat to quit position due to Gaza agreement

(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the far-right Religious Zionism Party, has condemned the Gaza ceasefire deal, threatening to resign and withdraw his party from the ruling coalition. This move could potentially destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The ceasefire, which was announced on Wednesday, is set to begin on Sunday and will end 15 months of conflict between Israel and Hamas. As part of the deal, 33 hostages from Gaza will be released, along with Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.



Smotrich criticized the deal as a threat to national security, demanding that the government assure a return to war with full force after the first phase of the agreement. He emphasized the need to destroy Hamas and secure the return of all hostages. Smotrich's party insists on a commitment to resuming military action if necessary, or they will withdraw from the coalition.



Despite tense negotiations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has reportedly reassured Smotrich that war remains an option if Hamas violates the deal. The delay in approving the agreement within the cabinet is said to be linked to securing Smotrich's commitment to stay in the government. Additionally, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has also threatened to leave the coalition if the ceasefire is ratified, further complicating Netanyahu's position.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108390