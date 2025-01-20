Sweden implements new citizenship rules demanding ‘honest life’ from immigrants

(MENAFN) Sweden is set to implement new citizenship rules, demanding immigrants prove they have lived an "honest life" free of criminal convictions and outstanding debts, Migration Johan Forssell announced. The rules, which will take effect next year, are part of a proposal aimed at ensuring immigrants respect Swedish values, including gender equality and LGBT rights.



Under the new system, immigrants must demonstrate eight years of residency in Sweden and a record of good conduct both before and after their arrival. Currently, applicants can apply for citizenship after five years, with authorities only examining their behavior post-arrival. Forssell emphasized that the new regulations are crucial given Sweden's large influx of immigrants in recent years, stating that citizens should feel proud of their status, which requires effort and commitment.



Immigrants must also show acceptance of Swedish liberal values. Forssell warned that those unwilling to accept these principles should reconsider living in Sweden. His announcement follows a shift in Sweden’s migration policy, which included offering financial incentives for immigrants to return to their home countries. Sweden has seen an increase in violent crime since its open-door policy began in 2015, including a rise in shootings and sexual offenses.



The government is also considering stripping citizenship from dual citizens involved in crimes threatening national security. A vote on this matter is expected next year.

