U.S. House Speaker outlines major failures of outgoing Biden’s administration

(MENAFN) In a post on X, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson outlined what he views as the major failures of outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration. He described Biden’s legacy as marked by "many failures," starting with the "worst border crisis in U.S. history," which he claims allowed terrorists and violent criminals to enter communities. Data from U.S. and Border Protection (CBP) highlighted a peak of over 300,000 illegal crossings from Mexico in winter 2022, with the numbers dropping to around 100,000 in recent months.



Johnson also blamed Biden for "fueling skyrocketing inflation," citing the peak inflation rate of 9.1% in June 2022. Another failure, according to Johnson, was Biden's use of the Department of Justice to target political opponents, referring to the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump. Additionally, he criticized Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, despite previously claiming he never would, and for granting clemency to murderers and rapists.



The Speaker also pointed to Biden’s mental decline, noting that Biden withdrew from the presidential race in July and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor amid pressure from the Democratic Party. Johnson further criticized Biden’s foreign policy, particularly the "disastrous withdrawal" from Afghanistan in 2021 and a policy of "appeasement" that, in his view, emboldened U.S. enemies.



Despite these critiques, Biden, who will be succeeded by Trump on January 20, defended his legacy, asserting that the U.S. is stronger and winning the global competition compared to four years ago.

